Frances Bean Cobain Says She Hopes Dad Kurt Cobain "Would Be Proud" of Her

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:00 PM

Frances Bean Cobain joined up with wild designer and honoree Jeremy Scott for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Crystal Ballroom on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

While at the glittering event, the designer and Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter caught up with E!'s Sibley Scoles on the red carpet and talked fashion, art and of course rock 'n' roll.

Frances, who recently gave the world a quick sneak peek at some original music via her Instagram, told Sibley she's not about labeling herself.

"With regards to music, I don't want to pigeon hole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other," said the 25-year-old. "So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely."

When asked about what she thinks her late father, the Nirvana frontman who killed himself in 1994, would think of her music, Frances, who attended the event with Scott, had a very candid answer.

"I don't have an answer for that because I don't want to speak on someone else's behalf," said the artist. "I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out. That's all I would ask of anyone in my life."

Frances Bean Cobain Goes Glam

Paris Jackson, Jeremy Scott, and Frances Bean Cobain

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

At the fashionable award show, Frances was also joined by another musical offspring, Paris Jackson, the "It" girl daughter of Michael Jackson, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday with Paris Hilton and Chris Brown on Friday. 

Other celebs in attendance included Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Jen Atkin, Leona Lewis, Emily Ratajkowski, Rowan Blanchard, Jen Meyer, Erin Foster, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin and Mena Suvari.

Recently, Frances released a 45-second original song, which pays tribute to her late father.

The 25-year-old sings, "I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you, a penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you, Jesus hangs in your place on the cross."

On the video she shared to Instagram, which has since been taken down, the model said in the caption, "There are so many memeable moments in this clip...I'm SUPER restless because I can't play guitar with long nails so I'm just sitting in my room alone singin' to mah self (sic)."  

Frances, who recently announced that she was two years sober, has attributed her creativity to no longer owning a TV.

"I'm forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think," said Frances.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

