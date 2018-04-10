Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Her Father's Tragic Suicide on Hollywood Medium: "He Was the Best"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 7:00 AM

Even the strongest of fighters break down.

And that includes former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, who gets emotional when opening up about her father's tragic suicide in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're talking about a vehicle, but putting this around someone's last moments in someone's life. It feels weird. Does that mean anything?" Tyler Henry asks.

"Well, my dad, he had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia. It doesn't allow you to clot your blood," Ronda explains.

After a series of transfusions and procedures, Ronda's dad's health was still on the decline with no signs of improvement.

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3 Episode 6

Ronda Rousey, Hollywood Medium 307

E!

"My dad decided to take matters into his own hands 'cause he was in a huge amount of pain every day. He couldn't work anymore. He felt like he was just a drag on the family. He was very much the person who takes care of everyone. He drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust," Ronda reveals.

For the fighter, who was just eight years old at the time, her father's passing was surreal.

"I remember that when he passed, I would try to just tell myself that he was on a business trip and he'd be back and that was my way to cope with it," she says with tears in her eyes. "I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best." 

Watch Ronda open up in the emotional clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!

