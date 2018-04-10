Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Her Father's Tragic Suicide on Hollywood Medium: "He Was the Best"

Even the strongest of fighters break down.

And that includes former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, who gets emotional when opening up about her father's tragic suicide in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're talking about a vehicle, but putting this around someone's last moments in someone's life. It feels weird. Does that mean anything?" Tyler Henry asks.

"Well, my dad, he had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia. It doesn't allow you to clot your blood," Ronda explains.

After a series of transfusions and procedures, Ronda's dad's health was still on the decline with no signs of improvement.