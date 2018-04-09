Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a girl!

Reality star Jinger Vuolo (formerly Jinger Duggar) and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have revealed that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl into the ever and always expanding Duggar clan.

The pair told the world their gender reveal news on their website on Monday, writing, "We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer."

The expectant couple, who tied the knot in November 2016, after getting engaged in July 2016, also added, "We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love."

Like many couples the duo revealed the baby's gender at a shower for their friends and family.

Of the baby bash, they wrote, "The shower was an amazing time of celebrating our new arrival with loved ones. Our friends, Juan and Margarita, were so generous to organize and host the shower and we were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone."

Photos

The Complete Duggar Family Tree

Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar

The Duggar Family

Jinger's parents, TLC stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also took to their website to express their joy over the news. "What a great day finding out we are going to be grandparents to another little lady! We are so thrilled for Jeremy and Jinger!," said the couple who are the parents of 19 children. "They will be amazing parents and will raise her in the ways of the Lord! We can't wait for this little girls arrival!"

Jinger Duggar, Instagram

Jinger Duggar/Instagram

In January, the duo announced they were expecting their first child

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the Counting On stars told Us Weekly, the outlet that broke the news. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

The couple added: "We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

According to People, the TLC star and former pro soccer player had started their official courtship one month prior to their engagement.

The mother-to-be celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"It's been 1 year since the day we said ‘I do'...it's been the best year of my life!" she wrote alongside a photo of the duo on their wedding day. "Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words. Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together—I cherish every moment with you! I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer. Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable. I love absolutely everything about you and couldn't be more grateful to God for giving me the most incredible husband in the world! I love you, babe!"

Brother Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar welcomed a son in February, and Joy-Ann Duggar and Austin Forsyth gave birth to son Gideon in March.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

The Most Eye-Opening Conversations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.