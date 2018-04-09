Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

It's a girl!

Reality star Jinger Vuolo (formerly Jinger Duggar) and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have revealed that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl into the ever and always expanding Duggar clan.

The pair told the world their gender reveal news on their website on Monday, writing, "We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer."

The expectant couple, who tied the knot in November 2016, after getting engaged in July 2016, also added, "We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love."

Like many couples the duo revealed the baby's gender at a shower for their friends and family.

Of the baby bash, they wrote, "The shower was an amazing time of celebrating our new arrival with loved ones. Our friends, Juan and Margarita, were so generous to organize and host the shower and we were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone."