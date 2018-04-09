Normani Compares Fifth Harmony's Indefinite Hiatus to Destiny's Child Breaking Up

Don't be sad because it's over, smile because it happened!

It's been almost a month since Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus, the foreseeable conclusion to the world-famous girl group whose members are now focused on solo projects. Normani is the first to admit that Fifth Harmony's breakup is "bittersweet," and says she experienced what her own fans are feeling after Destiny's Child went their separate ways in 2005.

"Obviously, they're sad," Normani told E! News' Sibley Scoles at The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. "I was really upset when Destiny's Child broke up."

The Dancing With the Stars alum added, "Being the biggest girl group of this decade, the fact that I can even say that is so surreal… I accomplished that and I was apart of it with other beautiful girls that I love so much."