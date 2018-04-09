Brandon Lee Won't Be Charged After Fight With Dad Tommy Lee

IXOLA / BACKGRID
Brandon Lee won't be charged in the case involving the alleged altercation that occurred between him and dad Tommy Lee.
In early March, Tommy posted a photo of himself with a bloodied lip after a reported physical altercation with son Brandon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to E! News at the time that they did in fact respond to Tommy's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. on March 5 for an assault call.
"My heart is broken," Tommy wrote in the since-deleted post. "You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sea Shepherd Conservation Society
Tommy also tweeted on March 6, "My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."
On Monday, TMZ reported that the case against Brandon has been dropped after Tommy "chose not to cooperate" with the criminal investigation.
And the LA District Attorney's office confirms to E! News that their office declined to press charges against Brandon due to victim unavailability.
Brandon, 21, is the eldest son of Tommy and ex Pamela Anderson. They also have a son, Dylan Lee, born in December 1997.
Back in February, Tommy got engaged to social media star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day.
