Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Posted Pics of Her Cellulite and Other "Flaws"

Demi Lovato wants her fans to know that no one's perfect, and that's OK.

Last week, the 25-year-old singer and body positivity advocate shared some pics and videos of parts of her body, including her cellulite and stretch marks, adding, "No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself."

"I was on Instagram and I started comparing myself to these Instagram models and I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that's looking at my account that what you see isn't always what's real," Lovato told E! News exclusively. "And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and—I don't even like to call them flaws, it's just a part of who I am—and show the world that I'm imperfect, but that's what makes me beautiful."