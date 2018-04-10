Gwen Stefani Announces Just a Girl Las Vegas Residency Dates

The rumors are true—Gwen Stefani is headed to Las Vegas!

Stefani confirmed Tuesday that she will be headlining her own residency show, Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl, inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning June 27, 2018.

"To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, Calif., I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency," the 48-year-old "Make Me Like You" singer told E! News in a statement. "I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait."

Tickets will go on sale to the public Apr. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Apr. 10 at 10 a.m. PT through Apr. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. A presale for Caesars Entertainment's Total Rewards members will begin Apr. 12 and run from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. Limited LaneOne VIP premium packages will also be available for purchase.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and can be purchased online or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office in Las Vegas. All shows are scheduled at 9 p.m. PT.