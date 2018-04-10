Vote for Your Favorite '90s Heartthrob

In the '90s, were there three letters dreamier than J-T-T?

Maybe you say, indeed there were.

Thanks to the popularity of Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas became one of the most popular heartthrobs during that decade, adorning many teenagers' walls and now-defunct teen magazines with his smiling presence.

Joining him were the likes of Jared Leto, who played bad boy Jordan Catalano on MTV's short-lived cult teen series My So-Called Life. He was so good at staring. And his fans loved—and many still do love—to stare right back at him.

And Leonardo DiCaprio...yup, an OG '90s heartthrob.

Speaking of bad boys, Ryan Phillippe's seductive performance as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions cemented his status as a '90s heartthrob, as did Luke Perry's Dylan's wild ways in Beverly Hills, 90210.