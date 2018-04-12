Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Among Best Country Music Couples of All Time

The 2018 ACM Awards are almost here!

In honor of the event, we're shining a spotlight on some of the best country music couples of all time, some of whom are expected to attend the ceremony!

Popular pair Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have been married for more than 20 years, are certainly country music royalty. They are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards, marking the first time they have received a nod in that category.

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean are among the performers and are also nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman and Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are all on the list of the greatest country music couples.

Little Big Town is also set to perform at the ACM Awards and is nominated for three awards. Real-life fan-favorite couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook are two of four of the band's members. They have have been married since 2006.

See who else made the list? Take a look at our gallery and vote in our poll below!