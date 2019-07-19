The Kennedys and a Cover-Up: The Bizarre True Story of Chappaquiddick

With utmost irony, considering putting a man on the moon before the 1960s were over had been one of JFK's primary goals for the U.S. space program, a rapt audience tuning in to watch live coverage leading up to Neil Armstrong taking humanity's first steps on the moon, saw the broadcast briefly interrupted by a news bulletin coming out of Martha's Vineyard.

Long before the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, the '60s had ended, butchered by the Manson family, shipped out to Vietnam, washed away under a bridge on Chappaquiddick.

Per McGinniss, the first Boston-area headlines about the accident indulged their hometown boy and at first Ted Kennedy thought that the accident might not damage him politically, that he could still run for president in 1972.

But it was only hours before the press found out what Kennedy had been doing on the island—partying with a group that included six young women, which he had neglected to mention in his statement. His press secretary Dick Drayne characterized the gathering as being more in honor of Bobby Kennedy than a post-regatta bacchanal.

"Ted came by to thank the girls," Drayne told a reporter. "Then this one girl had to leave and they were trying to catch a ferry when the accident happened." Drayne even threw in that Joan Kennedy had been planning to join her husband the next day.

Reporters also recreated that fateful drive and concluded themselves that it was highly unlikely that Kennedy mistakenly turned where he said, and that he must have been headed for the beach, not the ferry. Not to mention, there was a house—where the two fishermen went to call the police—right there. And, as McGinnis wrote, there were actually three houses Kennedy would've had to pass before returning to the cottage where the party was.

Local resident and Deputy Sheriff Christopher "Huck" Look told reporters on July 21 that at about 12:40 a.m. on the night of the accident (also not in keeping with Kennedy's statement) he witnessed a car with a man driving, a woman in the passenger seat and "either another person or some clothing" in the back seat go from the paved main road onto a dirt path, then back up to the road, and then take off toward the bridge. At the scene of the accident on July 19, he had identified the Oldsmobile as the car he'd seen.