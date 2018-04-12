How Carrie Underwood Set the Bar High for Any and All ACM Awards Attendees

From the red carpet to the center stage, Carrie Underwood can put on a show.

Twelve years ago, the American Idol winner received her very first Academy of Country Music Awards nomination.

Since then, the "Before He Cheats" singer has made the annual show a place to showcase her talents and celebrate her accomplishments with fans and peers alike.

While details of Carrie's performance for this Sunday's show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas remain secret, one thing is certain.

The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee has set the bar high for fellow artists who take to the stage at the live television event.