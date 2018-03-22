All the Craziness From Britney Spears' 2-Year Marriage to Kevin Federline That You Forgot About

"I'm real, and I'm just gonna tell you like it is," Spears, cigarette in hand, declares bluntly. Of course the footage, much of it shaky, under-lit and frenetic ("I'm gonna learn how to do zoom, y'all"), was painstakingly stitched together to create any sort of narrative, but there didn't really need to be one—the whole thing ended with Britney and Kevin walking down the aisle in episode 5.

"We did everything overnight, all the adjustments," Federline talked about the last-minute change of wedding plans. "That was pretty cool." He admitted he was nervous—butterflies, sweaty palms, everything. "That was probably the most intense feeling that I've ever had in my life." But he and Britney both agreed that it had been their "dream wedding."

For the record, it took about 10 days to make the rearrangements. The home where the nuptials took place actually belonged to wedding planner Alyson Fox, who told Time in 2014 that the original plan at Bacara was for "the most beautiful but not over the top, elegant but shabby chic, gorgeous but fun event." But she was proud of how Plan B turned out too.

In hindsight, Fox added, "People are going to think what they're going to think, but I know the truth. They were wonderful people and I'll say that until the day I die. To this day I don't talk to a lot of people about it because I still feel protective over them. Unfortunately it didn't work out — but what is it, 60 percent of marriages that don't?"

And they'll always have Chaotic, which was the picture of two people gone gaga for each other.

"My ideal guy would be somebody who really hasn't seen that much, because I have, and I'd like to see through him," Spears says in one of the up-close-and-personal (as in, only half of her face fits in the screen) confessionals featured on the show. Lolling on the couch later, Kevin tells her he thinks she's scared to love him, and that makes him scared to love her.

"My love doesn't scare me. Other people's love scares me," she says at another point, quietly.