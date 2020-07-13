Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we're not going to argue with you, there's no such thing as too much. And you can even up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix.
All of the below from Sunday Riley, Korres and more are super-charged formulas that work better the longer you wear 'em. From lip plumping masks to sleeping face oils, these are the beauty products you can (and really should) sleep in! So cozy up and get to bed early.
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil
This anti-aging retinol oil works its magic overnight and you're promised to see results in just four weeks.
Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Mask Repair and Regenerate Nails
Yes, even your nails can get in on the overnight beauty trend. This nail mask has green tea, acai berry and spirulina, promising to make your nails grow strong.
Caudalie Vine[Activ] Overnight Detox Oil
This oil like "green juice for your skin" promises to detox your face overnight. It includes essential oils to purify your pores.
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-In Overnight Serum
Leave this on your hair overnight to fight signs of aging in your strands. It promises to reduce breakage and split ends by up to 99%.
Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask
Your skin recovers overnight, and this face mask works with that process for a firmer look. Its black tea ferment, black tea extract, blackberry leaf extract and lychee seed extract inhibit damaging free radicals and help to improve skin elasticity.
Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
This cream attacks fine lines and dark spots, promising results in just 14 days. It includes hydrating rose water.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector
This solution is meant to make your hair more shiny overnight. It includes time-release conditioners to do so.
Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask
These vitamin capsules in a gel base melt on your face and help your skin build a resistance to external stressors.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
This serum has botanical oils to make your skin radiant.
Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Overnight Correcting Cream
This hyperpigmentation cream does its hard work overnight with a natural hydroquinone alternative.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Yes, there's a lip sleeping mask too. This one helps with dryness and fine lines. This yummy version includes berry extracts.
Ren Clean Skincare Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial
This overnight facial treatment is hydrating and brightening.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate
This concentrate of botanical oils and extracts helps with dryness, dullness and wrinkles. Its special ingredient is red algae from Okinawa to hydrate and plump.
No7 HydraLuminous Overnight Recovery Gel Cream
This more affordable gel cream's antioxidants and bisabolol help your skin recover from environmental stresses overnight.
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Overnight Mask
This mask including cannabis sativa seed oil calms and hydrates your skin overnight. It can help with the appearance of redness.
—Originally published March 13, 2018 at 4:31 p.m. PT