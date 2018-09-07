The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

"So I've got my gun out, and I think one of them is probably the shooter. So I'm yelling for everybody to get down; there's a ton of people up and down the Strip. I'm concerned about crossfire; I'm concerned that I don't know who the shooter is. I'm trying to point a gun at five different cars at once, anticipating gunfire. And to my surprise, the gunfire never comes."

According to Tayannah Lee McQuillar and Frank Johnson's 2010 biography Tupac Shakur, they pulled Shakur out of the car and laid him on the ground. "Frank, I can't breathe," said the rapper, who had been shot four times. "I can't breathe. I can't breathe." And that was it.

Carroll had a different memory of Shakur's last words.

"So I'm looking at Tupac, and he's trying to yell back at Suge, and I'm asking him, 'Who shot you? What happened? Who did it?' And he was just kind of ignoring me," Carroll recalled. "He was making eye contact with me here and there, but he's trying to yell at Suge. And I kept asking over and over, 'Who did this? Who shot you?' And he basically kept ignoring me. And then I saw in his face, in his movements, all of a sudden in the snap of a finger, he changed. And he went from struggling to speak, being noncooperative, to an 'I'm at peace' type of thing. Just like that.

"He went from fighting to 'I can't do it.' And when he made that transition, he looked at me, and he's looking right in my eyes. And that's when I looked at him and said one more time, 'Who shot you?'

"He looked at me and he took a breath to get the words out, and he opened his mouth, and I thought I was actually going to get some cooperation. And then the words came out: 'F--k you.'"