Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still Everyone's Golden Couple

You're forgiven if you didn't know that they also doled out some awards at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

Because if you were just checking Twitter, you may have thought that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugging backstage was the main event and the speeches and tributes playing out a few yards away were only so much filler.

It's award season, of course, that has thrown them together most recently, first at the Golden Globes and again at the SAG Awards, where Aniston was a winner for acting in a TV drama for The Morning Show and Pitt picked up another supporting actor trophy for Once Upon a Time..in Hollywood. But we know that they're friends, that Brad was at Jen's 50th birthday party a year ago and made an appearance at her Christmas party last month.

So why the collective swoon on Sunday night? What is it about those two? Aside from the fact that their obvious regard for each other further proves that breaking a person's heart isn't an unforgivable act, that time does funny things to once-gaping wounds, and that the world doesn't care that 15 years have passed since these two split up in devastating fashion?