15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever, Ranked

by Meg Swertlow & Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
It's the biggest night in
football music!
While many football fans will have their eyes glued to the TV this Sunday, watching every single play, fumble or call between the Low Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at the 2019 Super Bowl, music fans will be eyeing the 50-yard line for a very different reason—to check out Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi's Halftime Show performances.
Last year, Justin Timberlake took center stage, his first time back to the Halftime Show since his infamous Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004.
From Timberlake to Prince to Madonna to Patti LaBelle's Indiana Jones-themed halftime show (yeah, that happened), a lot of performers have played the field, but not all of them have rocked it.
See which Super Bowl halftime shows made into the top 15 Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever:
Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Facing the Fyre: What The People Involved with Netflix and Hulu's Fyre Festival Documentaries Are Currently Up To
Prince Harry's Meghan Markle Makeover: All the Surprising Ways the Royal Has Changed Since Settling Down
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?