15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever, Ranked

It's the biggest night in football music!

While many football fans will have their eyes glued to the TV this Sunday, watching every single play, fumble or call between the Low Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at the 2019 Super Bowl, music fans will be eyeing the 50-yard line for a very different reason—to check out Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi's Halftime Show performances.

Last year, Justin Timberlake took center stage, his first time back to the Halftime Show since his infamous Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004.

From Timberlake to Prince to Madonna to Patti LaBelle's Indiana Jones-themed halftime show (yeah, that happened), a lot of performers have played the field, but not all of them have rocked it.

See which Super Bowl halftime shows made into the top 15 Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever: