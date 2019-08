Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

John's duet with the "Wrecking Ball" songstress comes just days after the "Rocket Man" singer announced his 300-concert, three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

In a press conference on Wednesday, John announced he will soon embark on the farewell tour. And despite reports to the contrary, he also clarified that he is not retiring from music altogether.

While on Live From the Red Carpet earlier tonight, John opened up to Seacrest about his final curtain call.

"There's 300 shows, and it will be about three years," the icon explained. "I might do a hundred shows a year anyway when I'm working. But I'm really looking forward to it. to it—looking forward to starting it, but it will be such a great production, and I'm looking forward to finishing it, so I can spend time with my boys."

Tickets for select dates for Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale Feb. 16, with American Express pre-sales running Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, and a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale will run from Feb. 13 through Feb. 14.