5 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank

With a royal wedding on the way, it's time to get to know the groom.

In just a matter of days, Princess Eugeniewill be walking down the aisle in St. George's Chapel to Jack Brooksbank, her boyfriend of nearly a decade.

It was nine months ago that Buckingham Palace announced the couple's engagement after Brooksbank popped the question in Nicaragua earlier in January. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said via a statement at the time.

Jack's parents, George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank, said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple. "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement."

The soon-to-be wife and husband are scheduled to tie the knot on Friday in Windsor at the same chapel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" back in May.

So, who exactly is the man who has Princess Eugenie's heart? Here are five facts you should know about Jack Brooksbank: