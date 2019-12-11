What Sets the SAG Awards Apart From the Rest

There's nothing like being honored by your peers.

Winning an Oscar or an Emmy comes with an undeniable amount of prestige. Meanwhile, box office returns and ratings give you a window into how the public feels about your art. But to have the people who know your craft the best—your former co-stars, your audition competition, your time slot rivals—deem your performance the best in your field that year is an unparalleled sense of validation. Enter the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

One of the younger award shows on the block, the SAG Awards were established only 26 years ago by what was then known as the Screen Actors Guild, the union formed in 1933 to represent film and television principal and background performers worldwide. (In 2012, SAG merged with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to become SAG-AFTRA.) And at the onset of the first ceremony in 1995, the legendary Angela Lansbury took the stage to emphasize why the night mattered.