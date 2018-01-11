Angelina Jolie Flaunts Feathers (Again) at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:10 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Feathers appear when angels are near.
In this case, the angelic figure is Angelina Jolie, who graced the red carpet in a stunning, strapless, feathery Ralph & Russo frock at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.
The bodice of the white dress ended right at her waist, as a ruched skirt draped down at an asymmetrical angle, showing off the actress' toned legs and pointed-toe silver stilettos.
Not only does the dress invoke serious Marilyn Monroe vibes (the streamlined skirt modernizes the look), but Angelina's statement Neil Lane earrings and bold red lip definitely bring us back to the heyday of Old Hollywood.
The feathered neckline adds much needed texture to the simple gown without overwhelming it either.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
This isn't the first time Angelina has worn a feathered frock. At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress wowed fans in a black custom-made Atelier Versace gown and a sheer overlay with a feathered hem. As she twirled, the textured detail wafted through the air in the most graceful and eye-catching way.
Perhaps this new love for feathers is indicative of her new stage in life. Now single, the mom of six may be metaphorically molting as she takes on a new chapter sans Brad Pitt.
Then again, maybe just really likes feathers.
RELATED ARTICLE: Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?