Angelina Jolie Flaunts Feathers (Again) at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ESC: Angelina Jolie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Feathers appear when angels are near.

In this case, the angelic figure is Angelina Jolie, who graced the red carpet in a stunning, strapless, feathery Ralph & Russo frock at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

The bodice of the white dress ended right at her waist, as a ruched skirt draped down at an asymmetrical angle, showing off the actress' toned legs and pointed-toe silver stilettos.

Not only does the dress invoke serious Marilyn Monroe vibes (the streamlined skirt modernizes the look), but Angelina's statement Neil Lane earrings and bold red lip definitely bring us back to the heyday of Old Hollywood.

The feathered neckline adds much needed texture to the simple gown without overwhelming it either.

Photos

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Angelina has worn a feathered frock. At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress wowed fans in a black custom-made Atelier Versace gown and a sheer overlay with a feathered hem. As she twirled, the textured detail wafted through the air in the most graceful and eye-catching way.

Perhaps this new love for feathers is indicative of her new stage in life. Now single, the mom of six may be metaphorically molting as she takes on a new chapter sans Brad Pitt.

Then again, maybe just really likes feathers.

RELATED ARTICLE: Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Style Collective , 2018 Critics' Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.