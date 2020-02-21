Covering Blanket Jackson: Everything We Know About Michael Jackson's Youngest Child, Prince Michael II

The curiosities had only just begun, however, when it came to Jackson's parenting style and it was really only after he died in 2009 that glimpses of him as a "normal dad" started to emerge, thanks to loving memories shared by his two eldest children, Prince Jackson (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.) and Paris Jackson(Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson).

Jackson's youngest, that little baby who was so memorably introduced to the world, is now 18. A few years ago he ditched the nickname "Blanket" and started going by Bigi. He loves movies, is "really into comics and the comic book world," a source told E! News recently, and he's living that regular-teenager life, astounding familial history aside.

He attends high school and is "especially tight" with older brother Prince, though all three siblings are close, the source added.

"my little brother is a legal adult today. what the f--k," Paris wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a few old photos. "i used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that's all i gotta say. hbd lil bro."

"I think with any siblings, you know, you grow up in a situation and factors that are very similar," Prince told Access Hollywood in October at the "Thriller Night" benefit he hosted at the family home in Encino, Calif., for his foundation, Healing Los Angeles. "Just like in that situation you have a bond with them because nobody else really understands how you grew up or how you were raised. But they 100 percent understand you and it's a very raw, unfiltered relationship.