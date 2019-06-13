Bohemian Rhapsody's Bryan Singer To Pay $150,000 To Settle Rape Allegation

UPDATE: Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer will pay $150,000 to settle a rape accusation, according to documents obtained by E! News. Singer still denies any wrongdoing.

______

Bryan Singer is facing a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman alleges that the Hollywood director invited him to a party on a yacht where he offered to give a tour.

"During this tour, Bryan Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex," Cesar's lawyers allege in documents. "When Plaintiff refused, Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex."

In addition, Bryan allegedly told Cesar that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help the teenager get into acting "as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident."

Cesar's team claims that their client experienced shame, humiliation and mental injuries following the incident. A rep for Bryan, however, denies all the allegations made in the new lawsuit.

"Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end," his rep said in a statement to Variety.