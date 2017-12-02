Paris Hilton's 2017 Gift Guide Is so Paris Hilton

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Dec. 2, 2017 5:05 AM

She made gems like the trucker hat, Juicy Couture tracksuit and, apparently, the selfie a thing. 

So, it would stand to prove that Paris Hilton knows what people want. The heiress may have lived The Simple Life at one point, but her gift ideas, which she shared with E! News, will impress a loved one who wants to make a major statement. 

In influencer fashion, she's encouraging everyone to give the gift of Paris this season. Your giftee can glow and smell like the star and even walk a mile in her actual shoes. You can't be a lifestyle mogul without promoting your brand, after all. 

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Other Reality Stars You Forgot Had Music Careers

However, if that special person doesn't quite prioritize beauty or style, the "Stars Are Blind" singer also has suggestions for the tech-obsessed (or, rather, selfie-obsessed) and pet lovers in your life. 

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Instagram

Paris' Picks

You don't need an heiress' bank account to scoop up her gift ideas. Though, it wouldn't be a Paris Hilton gift guide without a few pricey products necessary to level up your selfie game. 

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Paris Hilton

"My newest fragrance, Rosé Rush—not only does it have a beautiful scent, but the bottle and packaging are stunning and make the perfect gift."

SHOP: ROSÉ RUSH Paris Hilton, $60

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Google

"The new Pixel 2 XL: Because it has the sickest camera."

SHOP: Pixel 2 XL, $849

Article continues below

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

YaDoggie

"You can get food and treats delivered to your door. "It's high-quality, healthy food for your dogs...so much more convenient than going to the store."

SHOP: Subscription, $20-$30 a month

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Paris Hilton Limited Edition

"It makes an amazing present. This gift will make their skin have a radiant glow."

SHOP: Unicorn Mist, $29

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Apple

"I love that it has face recognition as the password...such a great gift for the gadget lover."

SHOP: iPhone X, $999

Article continues below

ESC: Paris Hilton, Gift Guide

Paris Hilton Shoes

"A new pair of heels from my Paris Hilton shoe line—they are stylish, comfortable and affordable."

SHOP: Gail-Black Patent, $105

2017 Holiday Gift Guide Check out more celebrity wish lists!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.