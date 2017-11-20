Who Is BTS? 5 Things to Know About the Korean-Pop Boy Band Taking Over the 2017 AMAs

Remember this name: BTS!
That's the consensus amongst music fans who are learning more about the Korean-pop boy band.
After first gaining attention in the states at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the boy band also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene continues to gain more and more followers and admirers.
In fact, the group composed of Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series is scheduled to perform one of their biggest hits during the 2017 American Music Awards.
For those who aren't quite sure what all the excitement is about, we're here to help with a handy five things to know guide. Take a look below.
Green Room Essentials: Before performing their hit single "DNA," you may be curious to know what these talented singers need to have in their dressing room. As it turns out, they aren't music divas by any means. "Oh my God they are so humble," RM joked to E! News just last week. "All they need is bananas, a toothbrush and some cold water. We're so cheap."
Crush Alert: These guys have their eyes on a few pretty ladies in Hollywood. During our recent interview with the social media superstars, the musicians expressed their love for Amanda Seyfried, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel McAdams and Blake Lively. As for who their favorite artists are, Chris Brown, Drake and Eminem are just a few of the musicians they think highly of.
Social Media Superstars: Between Twitter and Instagram alone, this group has a combined 13 million followers. There's also dozens of fan sites and accounts dedicated to following every interview, performance and gig.
Listen Up: In the past four years, the group has already released a handful of EPs including two Japanese albums and three Korean albums. They have also performed in the United States before including sold-out arena dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.
Using Their Voice: Because BTS has become role models for so many young fans, the group is trying to use their platform for good. After winning Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, BTS left an important note to their fans. "This award belongs to all the people around the world that shine their love and light on us by the millions and make BTS proud," he shared. "Please remember what we say, love yourself."