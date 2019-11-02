Reflective Activewear to Help Get You Through the Daylight Savings Slump

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 8:00 AM
Working out is hard enough, but throw daylight savings into the mix and you can kiss your fitness goals goodbye.
But hold up, just because the sun now sets around 5 p.m. (you probably haven't even left the office yet), doesn't mean you're entitled to throw in the towel. You can (and should) still hit the pavement, but you're going to need some reflective activewear. Why? Well for one, it's all about safety. You can't very well run in the dark unarmed.
Besides, these glow-in-the-dark options are pretty stylish, you'll have no qualms about spending on 'em.
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Let your ponytail shine bright with these hair ties designed to reduce hair breakage and keep styles in place.
Head out for a quick jog with these women's ASICS running shorts.
Style meets safety with this futuristic reflective track dress.
Snap on one of these stylish sports armbands and do your favorite workout with safety!
Stand out with these running tights featuring reflective graphics circling the legs to accentuate your muscle-running gams!
Protect your phone with this water resistance armband case that's both sporty and functional.
Bundle up in this puffer jacket with reflective padding.
Mix and match this jogging set with reflective tape that's sure to catch the attention of runners alike!
Create shapes and catch wind with these slant pocket pants in cool gray.
