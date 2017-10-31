Jelena Isn't Alone: Hollywood Couples Who Just Can't Quit Each Other

Cut to a week later, Bieber and Gomez are spotted out spending yet another Sunday together and we learn the "Bad Liar" songstress and her beau have actually split up after 10 months of dating. Talk about things that make you go "Hmm..." While a source told us that Bieber's presence back in Gomez's life was "no factor" in the breakup, we learned that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) wasn't exactly thrilled that they saw each other again right after the split. "Abel is upset about Selena hanging out with Justin, especially twice in the same week," our source said.

However, everything we're hearing about the nature of Bieber and Gomez's current status if purely platonic—for now. Our insider tells us that things could "change at any moment." And when you consider their history, is that really much of a surprise?

Jelena began in earnest when the pair began dating in 2011, continuing in an on-off fashion for three solid years. During their first official split in 2012, it was because of demanding schedules. Between 2014 and now, they would be linked to plenty of other people, but they'd never fully let go of one another. "They have a rocky relationship," a source told us in 2016 after Gomez popped up in the comments section on Bieber's Instagram. "They were very in love at one point and went through a lot and so some feelings just don't go away. Justin's made a lot of mistake but he's matured and grown up."

So are we mere days away from Jelena version 6.0? Only time will tell, but if it does happen, at least they can rest easy knowing they're not the only couple in Hollywood to have been unable to shake one another for good.