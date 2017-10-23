Katy Perry Proves She's the Best Surprise Wedding Guest by Starting Epic Dance Party

Honeymoon season kicking off on the right note!

Katy Perry continued her pattern of crashing weddings over the weekend when she made a surprise appearance at the nuptials of one St. Louis, Missouri couple. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in town for a concert and staying at the Four Seasons Hotel at the same time Blonie Dudney and Hayley Rosenblum tied knot, making for one unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the bride and groom. 

Wedding photographer Ray Prop tells E! News the reception was winding down when approximately 30 to 40 people began dancing through the venue in a train formation. "Mixed in with the sea of high-end tuxedos and formal evening gowns," he recalls, was Katy and her band wearing "sunglasses, tank tops, jeans, bandanas and backward hats."

"They were loud, they came to party, and they were on their way right to us!" he shares. 

"All of a sudden," Prop adds, "the crazy human-train stopped right at the bride and groom and a woman with short blond hair in a baseball cap said, 'Do you mind if we crash your wedding?'"

That woman was, of course, none other than the world-famous pop star, who totally kept the party going by taking several photos with guests and dancing the night away with Blonie and Hayley. 

After congratulating the newly minted married duo, Prop says, "Katy pulled the bride and groom onto the dance floor and that's when things got a bit crazy."

Footage from the impromptu celeb sighting sees Katy and the blushing bride bumping and grinding to Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back." 

An attendee told The Kansas City Star that Perry and her entourage stuck around for about 10 minutes and described her arrival as the "icing on the cake" after an "absolutely stunning" wedding ceremony. 

And Katy isn't the only familiar known for popping in to say hello while couples exchange vows. Scroll down to check out even more celeb wedding crashers!

David Foster, Katharine McPhee

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Couple crashed a wedding in Canada in late August. "They were really nice and seemed very happy together," the bride told E! News after meeting McPhee and Foster.

Tag Cast Crash Miami Wedding

Magic Mirror Miami

Tag Stars

Jon HammEd HelmsJeremy Renner and Jake Johnson unexpectedly crashed a wedding reception in Miami Beach during the Best Man's speech! 

Orange Is the New Black, Wedding, Crashers, Lea DeLaria

Instagram

Orange Is the New Black Stars

In March 2018, Lea DeLaria (Big Boo), Australian actress Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) and Danielle Brooks (Taystee) crashed a female couple's wedding in Australia.

Tom Hanks, Wedding Crasher

Instagram: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

Best wedding pictures ever? If ever marrying in the Big Apple, prepare to see Forrest Gump himself running through Central Park!

Katy Perry

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer totally made this Missouri-based bride and groom's special day that much more special. 

Amy Schumer, Jasmin Pereira, Jon Bates

Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer

Photobomb alert! The Trainwreck star was happy to pose for snapshots while making her way through New York City in 2016. Talk about a Kodak moment. 

Ed Sheeran

Instagram

Ed Sheeran

The singer-songwriter made hearts melt in 2015 while performing an Australian couple's first dance tune. 

Taylor Swift, wedding

Instagram

Taylor Swift

Technically the pop star was invited, but she did surprise the bride and groom with a performance of "Blank Spaces" and that's pretty sweet in itself. 

Beyonce, Jay Z

FameFlynet

Beyoncé

Queen Bey took a break from vacationing in Portofino, Italy in 2014 to make this lucky lady's day!

Maroon 5, Wedding Crashers

Instagram

Maroon 5

Honey, cancel the DJ. Adam Levine and his band just showed up!

John Travolta, Wedding

Facebook

John Travolta

Danny Zuko, turned... wedding crasher? Perhaps this duo's first dance was to "You're the One that I Want" after posing for photos with the A-lister.

Serena Williams, Instagram

Instagram

Serena Williams

That oh-so casual moment when you're exchanging vows and one of the greatest athletes of all time happens to be soaking up the sun just a few feet away. 

Zach Braff, Photobomb

Sascha Reinking

Zach Braff

One word: Casual

Robert Pattinson, Wedding Crasher

Instagram

Robert Pattinson

It's the luck of the Irish! R. Patz was in Belfast, Ireland filming The Lost City of Z when he ran into these two

Kristen Stewart, Wedding Crashers

Instagram/@colpitts, #djkchedda

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum and Stella Maxwell unexpectedly joined the post-wedding festivities of two brides in Canada.

Justin Timberlake, Wedding

Courtesy of Kimmy Coleman

Justin Timberlake

Hey J.T., can we get a picture? What about a song or two?

Matt LeBlanc

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Matt LeBlanc

Friend and family, we're gathered here today to celebrate...

Justin Bieber, Wedding Crasher

YouTube

Justin Bieber

Can't you imagine Biebs leading the electric slide? In 2011, the singer and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did exactly that

Macklemore, Wedding Crasher

Macklemore / Snapchat

Macklemore

Mom knows best! The "Thrift Shop" rapper documented his experience partying with wedding guests in Washington D.C. on social media. 

