Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Journey to Finding Their Perfect Photo Pose

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always take the most adorable photos together.

Whenever we see them on the red carpet or just spending time together, they look so in love and cameras capture every sweet second of it. Having the kind of marriage that inspires lyrics about "maniac[s] in the bed" will keep you looking pretty loved up. The couple, who have two beautiful daughters, has been married since 2006 and from that time they've been on a journey to finding the perfect red carpet pose together.

From Kidman's movie and TV premiere events and many trips to the Oscars and Emmys to Urban, who celebrates a birthday on Saturday, Oct. 26, and his concerts, Grammy night appearances, and trips to the CMAs, the duo has had a lot of opportunities to practice posing. And their hard work and dedication has resulted in flawless pictures.

As a tribute to the couple, we're showing you photos of the duo striking variations of their signature pose over the years.