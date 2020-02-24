Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual Harassment Allegations

A verdict has been reached in the trial against Harvey Weinstein.

It's been announced that the former producer has been found guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He is expected to be sentenced on March 11.

Weinstein had been facing charges in New York City for allegedly raping Jessica Mann and for an alleged sexual assault on former actress Mimi Haleyi. Weinstein has continued to deny any allegations of non-consensual sex.

This verdict has been announced just over two years after Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women in a New York Time's exposé. On October 5, 2017, the New York Times first went public with their investigation where several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood producer.

According to the publication, Harvey reached at least eight settlements with various women over a span of nearly 30 years. Ultimately, Harvey released his own statement after the story broke.

"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."

Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."

Ronan Farrow then published an article in The New Yorker Tuesday in which three women accused Weinstein of rape. His rep said in response, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."