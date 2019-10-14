Scandals, Romance, Heartbreak, Adorable Kids: A Complete Guide to the Swedish Royal Family

The United Kingdom's royal family has seemingly cornered the market on intrigue, but their neighbors to the northeast haven't exactly been resting on their historical laurels.

The sprawling Swedish monarchy has actually been going toe-to-toe with the Brits for centuries as far as the stuff of legend goes (England had Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I, but...Vikings!), and though nowadays a British royal can't say a word without it being news, the Swedes know how to make any kind of headline—and they've made them all.

Presided over for 46 years by King Carl XVI Gustaf, the Swedish royal family has been enmeshed in its own share of controversy, most of which has ultimately served to entertain more than offend a kingdom that relishes juicy royal headlines as much as the next parliamentary democracy but still holds the family in a certain untouchable esteem.

Because they're their royal family, after all.