9 Caffeine-Infused Beauty Products To Celebrate National Coffee Day

In honor of National Coffee Day, today is the day we honor caffeine as your new fave beauty ingredient. Can we get an amen?
If you're a caffeine lover already, let us remind you of the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean that makes your daily brew. If you don't already have caffeine eye creams, face serums or face mists stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, it's one super efficient (not to mention great smelling) way to look well rested, even if you might not be.
Ready to feel like you can take on the world... or at least, look like you can? Then shop these caffeinated beauty finds!
100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream
Made for all skin types, this eye cream may just be magic. Ingredients such as anti-inflammatory, caffeine rich green tea and coffee de-puff while increasing circulation, which helps brighten dark circles. Meanwhile, potent anti-aging vitamins and antioxidants awaken the eye area, and nourishing rosehip oil ushers in softer, more youthful-looking skin. And in honor of National Coffee Day, you can take $10 off the regular price with code CAFFEINE!
Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum
This super lightweight serum was made to be used on your entire eye area. Yes, even on the lids! It helps firm skin, reduce the look of wrinkles, and smooth the appearance of the eyelid... and better yet, it doubles as an eye makeup primer. Active ingredients include Retinol to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, Licorice Root Extract to soothe irritation and redness, and, yes, caffeine.
Tom Ford Cafe Rose Perfume
While this bewitching scent is classified as a floral, it also gains some of its intoxicating depth from the inclusion of coffee essence. But don't worry that you'll smell like a coffee house when you wear it. The coffee essence blends seamlessly with notes of Turkish rose oil, incense resin, sandalwood and more, making this perfume so much more than your basic floral blend.
Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
Freshen up with this oil-free mist, which relies on energizing caffeine from coffee beans and panax ginseng to invigorate your skin. Along with nutrient-rich pomegranate, this ingredient combo helps optimize cell energy to enhance your youthful glow, even if you give yourself a spritz while you're in full-face makeup. Your skin will feel smoother, softer, more supple, and totally refreshed.
Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo
Give dry, brittle hair a boost with this gentle creamy cleanser, which works its magic without stripping moisture from your already taxed tresses. It's formulated to promote longer hair growth and add suppleness to combat split ends, but also detangles and adds shine. Active ingredients include caffeine, ginseng and vitamin E to help lower the risk of breakage and dullness.
La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eyes
Zap dark under eye circles with this color-correcting eye cream, which masks the shadows that hang out where they shouldn't. Niacinamide strengthens and thickens under-eye skin to make dark circles less visible, while mica reflects light to naturally brighten skin. Caffeine rounds out the experience by improving the appearance of puffy under-eyes.
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
Scrub a dub dub with this vegan-friendly body scrub, featuring roasted and ground robusta coffee beans to buff away dry, flaky skin and smooth over your lumps and bumps. Meanwhile, cold-pressed sweet almond oil and vitamin E hydrate and nourish your skin, making it super soft and supple. Use it three to five times a week in the shower to see. the benefits of your hard work.
Dr. Brandt No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel
This gel works hard to minimize the look of under-eye bags, zap puffiness and reduce the look of dark circles, tightening and smoothing the contour of your eye within minutes. Dr. Brandt's Filmatrix Technology forms an invisible, second-skin film to give your eye area a smoother look, while caffeine and botanical extracts help reduce the look of puffiness and decrease dark circles.
Dominique Cosmetics Latte Eyeshadow Palette
Okay, so this eyeshadow palette isn't formulated with coffee, but with color names like espresso, cold brew and double shot, how could we resist? Beauty influencer Christen Dominique was inspired to create the palette in honor of time spent sipping lattes with her grandmother. And with 10 super blendable shades that span must-have neutrals with pops of color, we're happy to start our day off with this jolt of beauty.
