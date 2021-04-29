Inside Hugh and Crystal Hefner's Unlikely Yet Ultimately Loving Marriage

"Dude … it's 2021," Kendra wrote on Instagram in her apparent response. "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on." (As does Holly, two with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.)

Crystal, who pre-pandemic had been travel blogging from enviable locales and has partnered with United Planet to lead a mindful excursion to Mexico City in May, continued in her reaction post, "So much time has passed. I side with Kendra here. Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and share experiences."

A couple weeks later, however, Crystal told Us Weekly that she understood at least why there might be lingering bad blood between Holly and Kendra (who didn't have much to say about Holly's jab but did tell Us that she and Crystal "will always be friends").

"I understand that Holly is probably finding healing by speaking about her experience, for sure," Hefner's widow explained. "I noticed because I'm trying to find my own healing as I reflect back. I know Holly went through some very hard things at the mansion. I think some of the things I went through are harder."

Crystal continued, "I can understand the contention between Holly and Kendra, especially because Kendra was kind of more checked out. And so, she had to deal with less, like, psychologically at the mansion. And I think that might be a source of bitterness with Holly." Moreover, Crystal understood Holly "because I was in the position that Holly was in. I became Hef's wife. I was with him all the time. I became just so invested in his life almost to the point of losing myself, so I can understand her perspective."