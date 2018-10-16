Cute & Surprisingly Sexy Halloween Costumes

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Sexy Halloween

Landing on a crowd-pleasing Halloween costume that makes you feel great is difficult, but doable.

There are so many factors to consider, after all. Like, for instance, what kind of event are you going to? Will there be kids or is it an adults-only affair? Maybe you've been hitting the gym extra hard and want to show off your hard work in curve-hugging getup. Whatever your situation, there's one costume combo that will never lead you astray: cute but sexy.

You know what we mean: A costume idea that is wholesome in theory (a unicorn or a puppy, perhaps) but also one that the Halloween costume gods have reworked in a sexy manner (i.e. form fitting and skin baring).

There's one out there with your name on it. Go grab it before it's too late!

Shopping: Cute and Sexy Halloween

Scarecrow

BUY IT:  Yandy.com Where's My Brain Scarecrow Costume, $63 

Shopping: Cute and Sexy Halloween

Love Bug

BUY IT:  Yandy.com Love Bug Costume, $40

Shopping: Cute and Sexy Halloween

Scaredy Lion

BUY IT:  Yandy.com Scaredy Lion Costume, $83

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Unicorn

Yandy.com Magical Furry Unicorn Costume, $42

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Skunk

Ami Clubwear Black White Stinkin Cute 5pc Sexy Animal Costume, $22

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Dalmatian

Adult Faux Fur Dalmatian Darling Costume, $45

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Astronaut

Adult Blast Off Astronaut Costume, $50

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Panda

Adult Panda Bear Baby Costume, $50

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Minnie Mouse

Adult Red Minnie Mouse Costume, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Peaches from A League of Their Own

Rockford Peaches Costume, $60

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Beer Babe

Ami Clubwear 4PC Bodacious Beer Babe Costume, $50

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Queen Bee

Yandy.com Lavish Plus Size Queen Bee Costume, $87

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Sriracha

Yandy.com Sexy Sriracha Costume, $24

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Pikachu

Yandy.com Catch Me Honey Costume, $57

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Tinkerbell

Yandy.com Michievous Green Fairy Costume, $54

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Nemo

Yandy.com Cozy Orange Fish Costume, $38

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Minion

Yandy.com Human Mania Costume, $31

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Wolf

Yandy.com Wild Wolf Woman Costume, $35

Article continues below

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Bear

Yandy.com Deluxe Brown Bear Costume, $100

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Deer

Yandy.com Cozy Fawn Costume, $45

Branded: Sexy Halloween

Sheep

Yandy.com Adorable Sheep Costume, $50

Article continues below

Looking good, girl! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Life/Style , Top Stories , Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Style , Style Collective
Latest News
ESC: Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton Gives to a Baby Boy With James Matthews

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

Snooki, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Craziest & Most Memorable Moments This Season From All of Our PCAs Reality Show Finalists

The Rookie, Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion's The Rookie Has an "Entirely Different Dynamic" Than Castle

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Newlywed Life With Brad Falchuk

Morgan Stewart, Nightly Pop

Not Safe for Daytime! Watch a First Look at Nightly Pop, E!'s New Late Night Show

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Laughs Off Retirement Rumors: "Consider the Source"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.