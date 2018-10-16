Cute & Surprisingly Sexy Halloween Costumes

Landing on a crowd-pleasing Halloween costume that makes you feel great is difficult, but doable.

There are so many factors to consider, after all. Like, for instance, what kind of event are you going to? Will there be kids or is it an adults-only affair? Maybe you've been hitting the gym extra hard and want to show off your hard work in curve-hugging getup. Whatever your situation, there's one costume combo that will never lead you astray: cute but sexy.

You know what we mean: A costume idea that is wholesome in theory (a unicorn or a puppy, perhaps) but also one that the Halloween costume gods have reworked in a sexy manner (i.e. form fitting and skin baring).