30 Stars Reveal How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

If you make it big enough in the worlds of entertainment, sports or politics, one thing is almost certain: Somebody will impersonate you on Saturday Night Live.

For some, it's a badge of honor. For others, it's a total nightmare.

And with NBC's long-running sketch comedy series set to return for season 46 on Saturday, Oct. 3, there's certainly going be plenty of famous folks with Twitter mentions and Google alerts going nuts come Sunday morning. The show's already teasing Jim Carrey as its latest Joe Biden impersonator, with the comedian planning to stick with the series at least through the November election.

The people featured below have at least one thing in common with Biden: at one point or another, somebody's mimicked them on SNL.

Some people, like Hillary Clinton, have been impersonated by multiple performers (Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Dratch, Janeane Garofalo, Ana Gasteyer, Jan Hooks, Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler).

Others have become synonymous with the people they mimic, like frequent guest star Alec Baldwin, who earned raves (and an Emmy!) for his continued portrayal of President Donald Trump.