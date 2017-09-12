Check Out Pippa Middleton's Cute New Haircut

BACKGRID
Pippa Middleton is sporting a new 'do.
Kate Middleton's sister was seen with a shorter style while riding a bike in London. Pippa previously donned longer tresses that fell past her shoulders. She was also seen wearing a plaid shirt and dark jeans—perfect for fall—and she accessorized her cute casual look with a watch, sunglasses, white tennis shoes and a purple purse.
Pippa isn't the only Middleton to go shorter recently. Kate debuted a shorter cut in July while attending Wimbledon. It looks like great minds think alike.
It's also not uncommon for women to chop their hair after saying, "I do." Pippa married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England in May. Of course, her sister Kate attended the big day along with Prince William and Prince Harry. Pippa's nephew Prince George also served as a pageboy, and her niece Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid.
The newlyweds had quite the eventful summer after tying the knot. Shortly after the wedding, the couple enjoyed a luxurious honeymoon in Tetiaroa (located near Tahiti) and then travelled to Australia to continue their romantic getaway.
Then, in June, the new Mr. and Mrs. attended a wedding in Stockholm, Sweden for their friends Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad. Pippa wore a $3,400 floral gown by Erdem to the occasion.
As if that wasn't enough travel, the lovebirds went to Ireland in July for another wedding. This time the celebration was for Pippa's friend Camilla Campion-Awwad. That same month, the two had a date at Wimbledon, where perhaps Pippa was inspired by Kate's new ‘do.
Thankfully, life seems to have slowed down for the couple. Pippa was seen riding to the gym on the same bicycle not too long ago.
What do you think of Pippa's new look? Let us know in the comments below.