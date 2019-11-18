Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

"The show always must go on," Aaron Carter said, describing his mantra on E! True Hollywood Story as he explained how his opioid addiction started with painkillers prescribed to help him power through a broken jaw he suffered in a fight.

But then, as Carter would be the first to admit now, the show unraveled. His jaw healed, but he didn't stop taking the pills. "Everybody thought, Oh my god, he has AIDS, he's a crackhead, he's a meth head," Carter recalled. "That's when I realized, either you get your s--t together or you make the decision to slowly die."

Of course, realizing he had a problem was only part of the battle.

For several years now, the singer and reality TV star has been getting far more attention for what he's been going through off stage than for music or any other career move he has in the works. But that's been a troubling pattern for the 31-year-old, ever since he followed older brother Nick Carter into the limelight back in the '90s and found fame to be a mixed blessing.