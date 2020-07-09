How Derek Jeter Went From Major Player to Married Dad: Domesticating Baseball's Most Famous Bachelor

For the 20 years he played baseball, did anyone have the world at his feet more than Derek Jeter?

The New York Yankees shortstop gave his adoring fans what they wanted in the form of five World Series titles, earning him nicknames like "Captain Clutch" and "Mr. November." In turn, Jeter was gifted with fame, hundreds of millions of dollars, 14 trips to the MLB All-Star Game and more female attention than any one man might know what to do with. In January he was one vote shy of becoming only the second player ever to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

No matter to Jeter, he's headed to Cooperstown all the same.

Throughout his playing career, despite being one of the biggest names in all of sports, let alone the official BMOC in the Big Apple, he somehow remained free of any major scandals or anything else that could have tarnished the Yanks' beloved No. 2—no failed drug tests, no arrests or bombshell legal troubles, no messy divorce, no cheating scandals.

Of course, to have some of those things he would have to have been married in the first place. And Jeter, with utmost purpose, remained a bachelor during his playing days.