Oprah Winfrey Shares 7 Aha Moments With Vogue

Oprah Winfrey has an aha moment a minute—or so it would seem.

In Vogue's September issue, the living legend shares some words of wisdom while discussing her return to acting and the legacy of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which went off the air in 2011. And, boy, does she have it figured out. "I don't know of a person who can honestly, deeply, profoundly speak to the word contentment. I've tried to talk to other people about this thing: I have no angst. No...nothing," she says. "No regret, no fear...just absolute joyful contentment."

Here, E! News highlights some of Winfrey's best lessons learned:

1. Don't Wallow in Failure

"I shall never forget Saturday morning, Oct. 17"—the day after Beloved opened in 1998. "I got a call from someone at the studio, and they said, 'It's over. You got beat by Chucky.' And I said, 'Who's Chucky? What do you mean it's over? It's just Saturday morning!'" Winfrey recalls. "I knew nothing about box-office projections or weekend openings. It was 10 o'clock in the morning, and I said to [my chef], 'I would like macaroni and cheese for breakfast.' And soooo began my long plunge into food and depression and suppressing all my feelings." What had been "the happiest time" in her life had turned into her a miserable, public failure. "I actually started to think, 'Maybe I really am depressed.' Because it's more than 'I feel bad about this.' I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show, and I could never imagine it. 'What's depression? Why don't you just pick yourself up?'"

Winfrey bought blocks of tickets to try to get Beloved's box office up. But, after six weeks, she snapped out of it. "That's when the gratitude practice became really strong for me," she says, "because it's hard to remain sad if you're focused on what you have instead of what you don't have. It taught me to never again—never again, ever—put all of your hopes, expectations, eggs in the basket of box office. Do the work as an offering, and then whatever happens, happens."