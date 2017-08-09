Jennifer Lawrence Talks Passengers Reaction, Dating Darren Aronofsky.

Lawrence's love life is a different story. When it comes to romance, she has been known to keep her romances out of the spotlight as much as possible, including her current relationship with Aronofsky. As Lawrence told Vogue, they started seeing each other after Mother! wrapped and, while the typically outspoken star keeps the details about her man to a minimum, she does have many compliments to pay him.

"When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is," she said of her beau, adding that he is an "amazing father."

As for how the two tell for each other, Lawrence cryptically said she had "energy" for him.

"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard...He's not like that," she noted. "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."