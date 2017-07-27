Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The annual ceremony celebrates the best of the best when it comes to perfecting the art of music video production as well as overall performance in the music biz, and this year's lineup of nominees can only be described as stacked. As E! News previously reported, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations for his standout visual for "Humble," followed by Perry and The Weeknd with five nods each.

In the "Video of the Year" category, Kendrick is up against Bruno Mars ("24K Magic"), Alessia Cara ("Scars to Your Beautiful)," DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and The Weeknd ("Reminder).

Additionally, MTV set the precedent with non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and has done the same for the VMAs. The network has done away with the "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories for a combined "Artist of the Year" competition. Lamar, Mars and The Weeknd are also up for "Artist of the Year", as well as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.