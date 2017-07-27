James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina Announce Their Separation After 6 Years of Marriage

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
by Diana Marti | Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 11:16 AM
James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina have called it quits.
The news of the soccer superstar's separation comes directly from the couple itself. On Thursday, the 24-year-old former professional volleyball player made a formal statement on her Instagram.
"Daniela Ospina and James Rodríguez, parents of Salomé Rodríguez Ospina; officialize their separation after six and a half years of marriage. It was all in the greatest of terms with one standard agreement, maintaining between them an extraordinary relationship full of love and respect, where the most important thing is the best interest of Salomé. They'll always be partners in life in her growth and education," the post reads in Spanish. "Both find themselves with significant professional challenges in different countries. Daniela will be in Colombia, launching her brand and with national and international projects. James is in Germany, ready to continue harvesting triumphs, fill a country full of pride that will always have him in their heart. All the way from over, he'll keep up with Daniela's course of life, and she along with Salmoé will be persistently rooting and supporting him."
When Ospina was only 18 years old, the couple wed in Medellín, Colombia on December 24, 2010. They then went off to live in Portugal. The two, who really wanted to form a family, welcomed their daughter Salomé on March 29, 2013.
The joint statement continues to say, "We understand the repercussions of this news, but we thank the media for the way always keeping in mind and protecting the best interest of the three, before everything respecting our private life as a family that loves the Colombian people."
James and Daniela will not be giving interviews on this matter.
Here are other stars that have called it quits with high-profile divorces:
David Cannon/Getty Images
Golf's golden man's reputation was shattered when news broke about his adulterous behavior with not one, not two, but dozens of women. He and his wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, officially divorced in August of 2010 after being married for nearly six years and having two children together. Tiger reportedly handed over a whopping $750 million(!) in their divorce, although the final settlement was undisclosed.
Getty Images
"Love Don't Cost a Thing..." Or does it? After Cris was hired to direct this music video for J.Lo, the pair married in September of 2001. However, the singer-actress filed for divorce from her husband and former choreographer after less than a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Although they settled for an undisclosed amount, there are numerous reports J.Lo shelled out $14 million.
Steve Granitz Archive/Getty Images
Oh Mel…in one of the priciest Hollywood divorces to date, Robyn Gibson, Mel's wife of 28 years reportedly received half of Mel's $850 million net worth, thanks to no prenuptial agreement. The couple had seven children together and according to E! News reports, the longtime duo spent two years ironing out their settlement.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Leave it to Madge to break tradition—in this case, it was the wife dolling out cash to her ex-hubby. After seven years of marriage, Madonna and Ritchie called it quits in 2008, and lucky for Guy, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. The price tag? Between $72 million and $92 million, the pop icon's spokeswoman said at the time.
Paul McErlane/Reuters
From the church to the courtroom…Paul McCartney and Heather Mills said their I-Dos in 2002, but called it quits just four years later in 2006. Following a slew of legal battles, Mills reportedly received nearly $48.7 million of Paul's fortune when their divorce was finalized in 2008. In addition, Heather received an addition $70,000 a month for their then four-year-old daughter Beatrice.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Donald and Ivana married in a lavish ceremony in 1977, but divorced in 1992 amidst rumors of Donald's reported affair with former beauty queen Marla Maples. After three children and 15 years together, Ivana reportedly received $20 million, although the settlement remains sealed by courts.
Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Oh, the troubles of young love. College sweethearts Kevin and Cindy married in 1978 when the two were both still in school and divorced 16 years later in 1994. They had three children together, Annie, Lily and Joe. Cindy received $80 million in the settlement.
Fotos International/Getty Images
Neil reportedly fell in love with the TV producer while he was still married to his first wife, Jane Posner. Marcia married the singer-songwriter in 1969, had two of his children, sons Jesse and Micah, filed for divorce 25 years later, citing irreconcilable differences, and walked away with half of Neil's earnings—$150 million. However, Neil isn't bitter; he later said that "she's worth every penny."
STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
After 17 years together and an attempt at reconciliation, basketball star Michael Jordan and his wife, Juanita, officially divorced in 2006. The duo tied the knot in 1989 in Las Vegas and have three children together. In a massive divorce settlement, Michael reportedly shelled out $168 million. Talk about a swish for Juanita.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Country crooner Kenny Rogers is no stranger to divorce—he's been married five times—but the most expensive split was with his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon. After 16 years of marriage and one child together, the couple divorced in 1993 and Rogers shelled out a cool $60 million.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, a former dancer and fashion designer, called it quits in 2003 after seven years, two kids and a slew of irreconciable differences. In Diane's alimony petition, she reportedly claimed a monthly clothing allowance of $15,000 as well as a plastic surgery budget of $20,000 a year. The payout? An estimated $20 million from Richie.
AP Photo/Stuart Ramson
The businessman married his fourth wife in June of 2000 after meeting the actress at a Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. Their marriage—short-lived and hot-tempered—ended in 2006. Ellen reportedly received an "enormous" settlement and also made more than $20 million when she sold off jewelry Ron had once given her. (Talk about liquidating her assets.)
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
On again…off again…on again…then off again for good. The actress dated the director briefly in the late ‘70s—breaking up to momentarily date Willie Nelson, her costar in the film Honeysuckle Rose—and married Steven in 1985. Unfortunately, the flame was only rekindled for four years, and in 1989, the two divorced and Amy walked away with a $100 million settlement.
Trevor Gillespie
After 18 years together and a brief attempt at reconciliation, Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison called in quits in 2001. The couple—who have two children together—officially dissolved their marriage in 2004. After two decades together, no prenup and millions at stake, Melissa reportedly received a whopping $118 million of Harrison's cash.
AP Photo / LMartinez
File this under another notorious athlete divorce. Alex and Cynthia called it quits in 2008 after six years and two children together. Amidst numerous reports of extramarital affairs, the final settlement in the multi-million dollar case remains undisclosed.
Brian Ach/Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor married the daughter of an Austrian diplomat, who was 19 at the time, in 1977, and had a son with her a year later. In 1995, Diane filed for divorce and received a $45 million settlement—half of the actor's net worth—as well as a share in projects related to work Michael did while they were together. She is still fighting for his money, including earnings from his Wall Street movies. (Moral of the story: When it comes to pricey divorces, Money Never Sleeps.)
Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press
After 23 years of marriage and two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick, Linda filed from divorce from her husband when she heard of the professional wrestler's affair with 33-year-old Christiane Plante. Linda received an agreement worth over $30 million, including more than 70 percent of the couple's liquid assets, a handful of luxury cars, $3 million property settlement and 40 percent ownership in his companies.
Ron Galella/WireImage.com
The Rolling Stones frontman married the model in 1990 in a Hindu-inspired ceremony in Indonesia. Hall filed for divorce in 1999 after she discovered Mick fathered a child with Brazilian model Luciana Morad. But after nine years together Jerry was awarded $25 million in their divorce settlement.
Robert Laberge/ALLSPORT/Getty Images
The Daytona 500 winner married Sealey in 1994, only to divorce eight years later in 2002. Although the couple didn't have any children together Jeff still coughed up a hefty settlement—a reported $15 million.
