Inside Nick and Aaron Carter's Sprawling Family Saga: Tragedy, Triumph & the Ongoing Issues That Keep the Brothers Apart

Was there ever a time when Nick Carter and little brother Aaron Carter were just brothers? When there wasn't palpable weirdness between them and whatever personal battles they've fought in private hadn't carried over into the public arena?

Yes, but you have to go back almost two decades.

"When I turned 18, I got $2 million in trust-fund money, and I got $4 million in taxes my parents didn't pay when I was 11 and 12 years old. I worked really hard for that money. My whole life. Up until I was 18. Doing thousands and thousands of shows, working and providing for my family," Aaron, who's almost 8 years younger thank Nick, told GQ in 2016, an interview he gave amid some well-publicized financial troubles that prompted him to appear on the reality show Life or Debt, on what was then the Spike network.

"When my brother was 18 years old, he was out of the house. Didn't take care of the family," Aaron continued. "I started when I was 7 years old and I was a provider for my family, too. If I could set people straight I wouldn't want anyone to feel sorry for me. Like, get your facts straight. Like actually, get your facts straight."