Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Settles Divorce From Adrian Pasdar

UPDATE: Natalie Maines is officially a single woman.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the Dixie Chicks singer's marriage to Adrian Pasdar was officially dissolved on Dec. 19, 2019. It's been two years since she filed for divorce over the 4th of July weekend.

As this chapter in her life comes to a close, Natalie and the rest of the band appear to be gearing up for the release of new music. On Instagram, she's been teasing her fans with the slogan "#dcx2019."

______

Talk about a holiday split country music fans didn't see coming.

Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage, E! News can confirm.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the Dixie Chicks lead singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end the marriage.

She's also asking for joint custody of the couple's two boys who are 16 and 12.

A rep for the "Landslide" and "Cowboy Take Me Away" singer told E! News that the split is "a private family matter."