Pretty Little Liars: A Salute to the Craziest Plotlines Ever

Related : Ian Harding Recaps Entire "PLL" Series in a Minute

Three years ago, one of TV's craziest shows bid a fond farewell.

Pretty Little Liars spent seven seasons torturing a group of teenage girls in pretty much every relatively harmless but still bats—t crazy way imaginable, to the point where almost nothing surprised us anymore. A and the various spinoffs of that first nefarious texter did pretty much any ridiculous or sinister or ridiculously sinister or sinisterly ridiculous thing you could imagine…or did they?

Now, in honor of PLL reportedly being rebooted by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, we're celebrating some of the silliest things to ever happen on TV.

Below is a long list of things that happened on the show, accompanied by four things that never happened, but could have. If you can find all four fakes, A won't send a minion after you or reveal all your deepest darkest secrets. If you can't, good luck to you.

(Character names have been removed just to make it a little harder.)