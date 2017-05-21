EXCLUSIVE!

Sam Hunt Opens Up About Married Life With Hannah Lee Fowler at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Newlywed bliss is alive and well for Sam Hunt!

As the beloved country singer hit the red carpet Sunday night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, fans were curious to know how he's feeling more than a month after saying "I Do."

Spoiler alert: He's one happily married man.

"She's beautiful. I did really good," he gushed to E! News' Sibley Scoles on Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels great—there's a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I'm wearing [my ring]."

While the couple tries to maintain a private life, fans will likely remember when the spotlight shined on Hannah Lee Fowler during the 2017 ACM Awards.

While performing "Body Like a Back Road," Sam went into the audience to find his leading lady. What came next was a sweet serenade that had hearts melting. 

"I told her that I might come down. I don't think she knew I was going to plop down besides her," Sam shared with us. "I had to nudge her over. She didn't want to scoot over. She finally did."

He added, "It was her first time to an awards show like that. This is her second one so I wanted to just kind of throw her in the deep end."

Don't worry, y'all! She ended up embracing the romantic moment.

