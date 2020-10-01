Why You Should Start Buying Purple Shampoo Immediately

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF.
Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.
So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.
If you're locks are bleached (FYI: lavender shampoo only really tones down the brassy color on blonde, silver or highlighted hair), simply swap your regular shampoo for a vivid violet color-correcting solution that tone down brassiness with every single wash.
And if you've been growing out your grays during lockdown, you're also in luck. These products all work wonders when it comes to brightening gray and white hair and making your silver strands soft and shiny.
Convinced you need it yet? Keep scrolling to grab your own. We swear, celeb-status hair is just one shampoo away!
Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo With Centaury
Yes, the first product on our list isn't technically a purple shampoo, but we swear by it, especially if you have white or gray hair. Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo With Centaury uses natural blue pigment from the centaury flower and cornflower extract—meaning it has no synthetic dyes to dry your hair out. This gentle shampoo smells light and fresh, and leaves your hair so soft and shiny.
R+Co. Sunset Blvd. Blonde Shampoo
This Hollywood-themed shampoo has the right idea. It's cruelty-free and makes blondes extra bright and greys fantastically silver. It also comes in a matching conditioner.
R+Co. Sunset Blvd Blonde Toning Masque
We also had to give a shout-out to R+Co's new Sunset Blvd. Blonde Masque. We recently tried and are hooked! It truly brightens up grays to white and blondes to platinum with no brassiness in sight.
Pravana The Perfect Blonde Shampoo
This one is A-OK for blonde, silver or highlighted hair. It uses an exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and built-in optical brighteners to reveal brighter, whiter strands.
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo
Drybar created this cleverly-named formula to keep hair luminous in between blowouts and color touch-ups.
Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo
This luxury shampoo not only uses violet pigments to brighten blonde, it also provides UV protection (so the sun can't tint your shade, either).
dpHUE Cool Blonde Shampoo
This sulfate-free yet still richly-foaming formula from blonde-friendly brand dpHUE is made with silk proteins and hibiscus flower extract to support hair strength, improve luster, and increase brightness. Did we mention it's made in the USA?
Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo
The geniuses at Joico know color (Exhibit A? See these MTV VMA hair tutorials), so you know their purple shampoo is gonna represent. Plis, Joico's Multi-Spectrum Defense Complex helps protect color against fading while its Bio-Advanced Peptide Complex repairs, protects, fights frizz and adds shine with every single application.
Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo
Over 1,100 Sephora reviewers swear by this bestseller, which contains ArganID™ technology to help repair hair from the inside out.
