Mark Ronson and Joséphine de La Baume Finalize Their Divorce

UPDATE: Court records obtained by E! News show that Mark Ronson and actress and model Joséphine de La Baume reached a divorce settlement in October 2018. The terms of the separation were not made public. The couple has no children.

After more than five years as husband and wife, Mark Ronson and Joséphine de La Baume are parting ways.

E! News has learned that the French actress filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning producer citing irreconcilable differences.

De La Baume listed the couple's separation date as April 21 of this year.

Back in September 2011, Ronson and de La Baume tied the knot in front of close family and friends at a stunning villa in France.