The Bachelor's Chris Soules Arrested for Allegedly Leaving the Scene After a Fatal Car Crash

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News Soules was driving the pickup truck that rear-ended the tractor and both vehicles went into a ditch, where they were found when police arrived. The cause of the crash and whether Soules had alcohol in his system at the time is still under investigation. Currently, officials are unsure how Soules fled the scene—he could have been picked up or walked on foot. However, he was found at his house in Arlington where he was arrested.

"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home," the reality star said in a statement issued by his attorney. "He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers [are] with Mr. Mosher's family."

Soules appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a preliminary hearing was set for May 2nd. His bail was also set at $10,000, according to KWWL. By Tuesday afternoon, he had posted a cash bail, according to the Buchanan County Jail.