Remembering How Much of a Circus the Menendez Brothers Murder Case Was in Its Day—or in Any Day

"I burst into tears. I had to walk a long way to see him...when he got brought over in a van, I was able to see him coming off and meet with him and I wasn't sure how I would react," Lyle Menendez told DailyMailTV in 2018, describing his emotional prison reunion with younger brother Erik Menendez after 22 years apart. "I just felt a lot of adrenaline and just, I ended up bursting into tears, which is quite an emotional moment... just wonderful as you'd expect."

Finally one of Lyle's half-dozen transfer requests had been granted that February without fanfare, and two months later he was moved into the same housing unit as Erik at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in southern San Diego County.

"I don't know that I really ever recovered from [the separation]," Lyle said. "It's like a healing of a wound to be reunited. It's been 25 years since the trials, I think that's long enough."

Up until they were separated in 1996 for what they thought might be forever, the brothers stressed that all they had was each other.

Twenty-five years later, they also have their TikTok fans, a rather youthful crowd (obviously) newly discovering who these now 53- and 50-year-old siblings are and singing—or lip-syncing, such as to Britney Spears' "Criminal"—their support and full-on crushing on Erik in their videos. "It's a lot of kids going back, watching Court TV, seeing how everything was portrayed, but looking at it with a fresh set of eyes and a different set of values," observed New York Times technology reporter Taylor Lorenz on an April episode of 20/20 about the disturbing trend.

Though it's not as if Erik and Lyle didn't have their analog fans back in the day, regardless of what they did.