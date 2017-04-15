Sam Hunt Marries Hannah Lee Fowler in Romantic Hometown Ceremony

Cue the wedding bells!

Sam Hunt tied the knot with his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler this afternoon after a brief engagement.

The two exchanged vows in the country singer's hometown in Georgia and were surrounded by a small number of friends and family. In a picture obtained by E! News, the bride wore a white gown featuring a long, beautiful train. She also had her hair done in a side-braid.

The two became engaged in January of this year and have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, save for a few of Hunt's more famous songs.

In fact, in his track "Drinkin' Too Much," he details the ups and downs that he and Fowler faced after their romance went public.